Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.31

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 21325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

