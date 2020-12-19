Investors Buy High Volume of The Western Union Call Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,191 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,318% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Western Union by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 161.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

