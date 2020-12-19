InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) (ASX:INV) Insider Buys A$68,000.00 in Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge purchased 800,000 shares of InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($48,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

About InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX)

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

