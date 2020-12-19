IOST (IOST) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.24 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, IOST has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bitkub, Koinex and IDEX. IOST has a market capitalization of $101.12 million and $27.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00403426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002083 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, DigiFinex, Binance, Kucoin, Bitrue, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Livecoin, Koinex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Upbit, Zebpay, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, BitMax, HitBTC, BigONE, CoinZest, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Coineal, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitkub, IDAX, OKEx, WazirX, CoinBene, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.