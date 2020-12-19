iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading 1.4% Higher

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. 141,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 265,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN accounts for about 0.9% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

