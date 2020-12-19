iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 1,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.