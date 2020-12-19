iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.27. 87,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 176,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 240,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter.

