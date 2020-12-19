Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.90. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 10,545 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.55 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 35.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

