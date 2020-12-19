ITO Utility Token Price Tops $0.0096 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $882,985.03 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 123.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00742875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00176318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00075382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00118600 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,164,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,504,611 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network.

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

