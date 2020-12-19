ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).

Shares of ITV traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 107.25 ($1.40). 18,933,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,899,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.47. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.80 ($2.01).

About ITV plc (ITV.L)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

