J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO Sells $1,039,835.79 in Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79.

R Scott Turicchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $4,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

