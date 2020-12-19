Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.