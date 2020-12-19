Jakob Haldor Topsoe Buys 111,111 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of -1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGMS. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

