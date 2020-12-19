James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of James River Group worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James River Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in James River Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in James River Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.