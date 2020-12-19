Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $514.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

