Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $669,085.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $669,085.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00140804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00741435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00176173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00367471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00075222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00117771 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.