Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

