JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 4.1%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39.

About JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.