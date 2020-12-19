John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:JBT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

