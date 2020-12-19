John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 2,852.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF alerts:

JHME stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.