John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.58. John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 180,995 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £933,730.00 and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95.

About John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.