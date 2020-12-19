John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.30

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and traded as high as $208.30. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) shares last traded at $208.30, with a volume of 1,597,342 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.55 ($4.32).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,497.70). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,256.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

