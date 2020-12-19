JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

