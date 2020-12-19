JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €5.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.62).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.05 ($9.47) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.81.

About thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

