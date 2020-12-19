JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

AHEXY stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

