JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Plexus worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,675 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Plexus stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

