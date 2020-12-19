JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of Rite Aid worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 249,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

