Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after buying an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after buying an additional 593,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.68. 8,450,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,693. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.