Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $176.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.20.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.62. 1,580,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,253. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.71.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.