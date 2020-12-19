KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

NYSE KB traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $40.89. 155,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

