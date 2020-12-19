KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.36

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and traded as low as $14.35. KDDI shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 253,830 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDDIY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get KDDI alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, Global Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides mobile and fixed-line communications services to individual customers. The Value Services segment provides content, settlement, and other services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.