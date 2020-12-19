KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $77.01 or 0.00332310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00143653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00770820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00209511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00078587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00124052 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

