Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,263. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. Kering has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $74.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

