KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.65.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Autoliv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 78,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.