KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,952,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,157. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

