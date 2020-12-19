Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,282 shares of company stock worth $19,846,384. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $128.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

