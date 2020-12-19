Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.