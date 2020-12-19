KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.91

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $14.40. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 115,222 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 135,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 462.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

