Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.75 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €6.81 ($8.01).

ETR:KCO opened at €8.41 ($9.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.46. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of €8.63 ($10.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Company Profile

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

