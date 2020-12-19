Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

