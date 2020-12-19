Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEP. BidaskClub downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

KEP opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

