Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Trading Up 4.5%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 44,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 11,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

