Kush Finance Market Capitalization Tops $24,832.10 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $24,832.10 and approximately $11.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00738895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00174717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00369475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00118415 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,423 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance.

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

