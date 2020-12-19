Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAUR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

