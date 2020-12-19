LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of LendingClub worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 100.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 146.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,720 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 29.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 251,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 248.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700,659 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LC opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,602 shares of company stock worth $190,061 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LC. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

