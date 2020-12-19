Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lentuo International Inc. (OTCMKTS:LASLY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Lentuo International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

About Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY)

Lentuo International Inc operates automobile franchise dealerships in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various automobile products and services, including new passenger vehicles, auto parts, and accessories; automobile repair and maintenance services; assistance services in procuring automobile insurance and financing, and other automobile-related services; and automobile leasing services.

