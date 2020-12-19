Lightning Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $500,227.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $500,227.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003704 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00494666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

