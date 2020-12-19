Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 319.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

