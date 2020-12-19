LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $37.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 202.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after buying an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 128.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after buying an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

