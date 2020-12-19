Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,322,000 after buying an additional 3,464,606 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,191,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

